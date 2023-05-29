Terry Martin, 68, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away surrounded by family at his residence, on May 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born on August 13,1954, to Robert and Barbara (nee Satterfield) Martin. He is preceded in death by his father and sister, Debbie Martin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Eva (nee Long) Martin, and their children, Leigh Ann (Bill) Gundrum, Lindsey (Jason) Conger and Robert (Jessica) Martin. He also had 8 loving grandchildren that he cherished more than life: Paige Gundrum, Jakob Gundrum, Gracie Gundrum, Jordan Gundrum, Coen Lilly, Leo Conger, Lucy Martin, and Lanie Martin.

Terry is also survived by his mother and siblings, Danny (Linda) Martin, and Jane (Tom) Raines, and many nieces and nephews.

Terry served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was hardworking, dependable, and devoted to his family. His dedication and work ethic were widely respected as he co-owned his family’s business for many years before devoting 15 years to Princeton City Schools before retiring in 2022. He enjoyed meeting new people, learning new things, and telling everyone he met how proud he was of his children and grandchildren.

Terry loved his family and every minute that he was able to spend with them. His wife Eva and their children felt his love through the foundation he built for them, the life advice he always had ready to give, and the unending support and encouragement he readily gave. His wit, humor, phone calls, dinner dates, and sports enthusiasm will be missed. He will be greatly missed.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Mowrystown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is entrusted with arrangements. www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com