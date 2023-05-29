The Reverend Donald L. Hare went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

He was 84 years old.

Pr. Hare was born in Celina, Ohio, to John and Matilda (Steggeman) Hare. He attended

Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1963, followed by 4 years of seminary, graduating in 1967.

Don’s first call was as Pastor of a two-point parish in Ft. Jennings and Continental, Ohio.

In 1975, he was called to serve Peace Lutheran Church of Arnheim, which he served until retirement in 2003. After retirement, he served as a supply pastor, interim pastor in Botkins,

Ohio, and then as supply pastor at New Salem Lutheran, Bellefontaine, Ohio, for six years

until his 2nd retirement in 2013.

He and Barbara Doesken were married in 1964 in the chapel of the Lutheran Seminary

in Columbus. By God’s grace they celebrated their fiftieth anniversary in 2014 with family

and friends.

Pr. Hare was also active in community services as a 52-year member of Lions International.

He served several years as District Chaplain, Zone One Chairman for five years, 100% club

president, and was the recipient of the District Governor’s award. He collected and boxed

used eyeglasses to be distributed worldwide, and worked in local club activities to fund

community projects.

Pastor Hare is survived by Barbara, his devoted wife of 59 years. They have four children,

Beverly, David (Holly) Hare, Belinda (Rev. John) Powell, and Becky. There are four grandchildren, Adam, Andrew, Heather Hare, and Joshua Powell. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Jeannette Hare, a brother-in-law Nolan (Kathy) Doesken, and brother-in-law Jonathan Perry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob Hare, and a sister-in-law Marilyn Perry.

The funeral service was held at St. John Lutheran Church, Celina, Ohio, on Friday May 26.

If desired, memorials may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Dayhill-Arnheim Rd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.