You can look at high school all-star football games a few different ways.

One, as a sort of look back – an opportunity for players to show what got them here. … A chance to relive high school glory days.

Then there is the look ahead – players who have an eye on the not-so-distant future, preparing to play at the next level while knocking off any rust after their high school careers ended about a half-year ago.

Drew Novak’s performance in the 76th annual Ohio North-South All-Star Game provided more than a little of both. Novak showed what made him All-Everything as a quarterback at Western Brown High School – and why there is reason for high hopes this fall, when he is set to play football at NCAA Division II Ashland (Ohio) University.

In the Division 1-3 all-star game, Novak completed 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in extensive action, helping lead the South squad over the North, 38-21, April 29 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

“Yes, he did (have a great game),” said Nick Osborne, Novak’s coach at Western Brown. “They (the South team) scored on three-fourths of the drives he was in. He played very well and easily could have been player of the game.”

Novak started at quarterback for the South team and, after the North team went ahead 7-0 just minutes into the game, he engineered a six-play, 61-yard drive that culminated with a 12-yard Novak TD pass.

He then put the South team ahead, 14-7, with an eight-yard TD pass with 19 seconds left in the first quarter, completing a 13-play, 80-yard drive.

Novak threw his third and final touchdown pass, a 20-yard connection, with 29 seconds left in the third quarter for a 30-21 South advantage.

New Richmond High School defensive back Jack Moore was the only other area Brown County/Clermont County player who participated in the game.

Moore, who signed a letter of intent to play at Georgetown (Kentucky) College this fall, also saw playing time for the South team. And while he wasn’t credited with a tackle, he had a key pass breakup on third down on the North team’s first drive of the second quarter, with the South clinging to a 14-7 lead. That forced a punt, and on the ensuing drive, the South team got a field goal to extend its lead to 17-7.