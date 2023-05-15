The Georgetown High School boys tennis team was perfect in about every way in 2023.

The G-Men finished undefeated overall (15-0) and in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference (10-0) and won the SBAAC league title, accomplishing all of this for the second consecutive season.

Yes, a perfect score.

“This means Georgetown has had a perfect score in back-to-back seasons along with league titles – a perfect score is winning the regular season and winning every bracket in the (SBAAC) tournament,” G-Men coach Geoff Hyde said after the team won the league title May 3 in Wilmington. “This is extremely rare, especially in back-to-back seasons.”

Indeed. Now, the G-Men look to keep a season’s worth of momentum – or two seasons, really – going into the sectional tournament in Mason (the event was held May 9, after deadline for this issue) in their bid to reach the district competition.

“There are 12 teams there (at sectionals) … We were seeded No. 5 among all the 24 schools, which is an honor,” Hyde said. “We are hoping to get a player or two qualified into the district tournament. The top four in the sectional move on. It will be a tough day.”

It was another successful day for the G-Men at the league tournament.

“They all played great matches,” Hyde said. “Jayson Marks won the first singles tournament 6-0 and 6-1. Alex Underwood won the second singles tournament 5-7 and 6-1 and the tiebreaker 10-4. Morgan Campbell won the third singles tournament 6-0 and 6-0. Jaxson Galley and Jaxson Marks won first doubles tournament 6-1 and 6-0. And Tyson Ellis and Aiden Johnson won the second doubles tournament 6-0 and 6-0.

“I’m so proud of the boys – they deserve all the credit and accolades because they work for it in the offseason,” Hyde added. “They hit all summer long and put in the time and effort to get better and better and this is the payoff.