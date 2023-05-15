Charles L.”Bumper” Waltz, 69 years old, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on May 12, 2023. He is survived by Wife: Robin Waltz. 2 Children: Cassandra (Jason) DeBord and Matthew (Irina) Waltz. 2 Bonus Children: Todd (Elizabeth) Murray and Tyler (Shawna) Murray. 7 Grandchildren: Brayden DeBord, Rustam Waltz, Odyn Murray, Brycen DeBord, Iris Murray, Victor Waltz and Landon DeBord. Parents: Martha Ann Waltz and late Father Charles “Skeeter” Waltz. 5 Brothers and Sisters: Pamela (Ernie) Perry, Martha (Jay) Bush, Rebecca Waltz, Jonathan Matthew (Annette) Waltz and Charity (Brett) Newberry. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, other Family and friends. Member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121, on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.