Albert W Reinert, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. Born on August 25th, 1939, the fifth of five boys, to Matthew A and Marie E Reinert of Cincinnati, OH. Al graduated from Purcell High School in 1957. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard where he served for two years. In 1962, he married Geraldine C Myers and had two daughters, Pamela S Guest and Paula M Bolan. In 1985, he married Gloria J Smith and were married for 30 years. They enjoyed camping and spending the winters in FL. Al enjoyed fishing and tending to his garden in Ripley, OH. Surviving are his two daughters, Pamela S Guest, Troy MO and Paula M Bolan, Yorktown IN, grandson Andrew Guest and wife Susan, Hamilton, Ohio, granddaughter Jacklyn Bolan, Yorktown Indiana, also many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, from 1:00 PM, until time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Burial will immediately follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.springgrove.org