Would you like to own a piece of Ripley History and help out a good cause at the same time? Now you can! The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Alumni Association announced last week that they are sponsoring a fund raiser for the alumni association in which they are selling a chair from the old RULH High School gym.

Matt Carpenter, President of the RULH Alumni Association, commented, “Many folks likely have fond memories of your time spent on campus. Perhaps you remember sitting in the chairs that were a fixture of the old gymnasium, whether during a basketball game, an assembly, between classes, or at lunch. You know the beauty and memory of this chair, and now you can own one for yourself.”

“This chair is a true piece of Ripley history. It is an original from the old gymnasium, and it has been brought back to life in beautiful color by local Ripley resident Ron Ralston. The chair is a testament to the legacy of RULH, and it is a symbol of the community that has grown around the school over the years.” The old school was built in 1932 and it is believed the chair is from that time frame.

Matt continued: “We are excited to announce that we will be auctioning this chair off at this year’s alumni event on May 20th. This event promises to be a fantastic occasion, full of good food, great company, and plenty of opportunities to reminisce about old times. And of course, the highlight of the event will be the auction itself, as attendees bid on this fantastic chair.”

If you are a true Ripley History fan, then this chair is a must-have addition to your collection. Not only is it a piece of history, but it is also a beautiful work of art. Ron Ralston has done an incredible job in restoring this chair to its former glory, and it is sure to be a conversation piece in any home.

“Mark your calendar for May 20th and make plans to attend this year’s alumni event and bid on this special chair. And don’t forget to bring your checkbook or cash – you won’t want to miss your chance to bid on this amazing piece of Ripley history! Best of all, all proceeds will go to the RULH Alumni Association, so you can feel good about making a difference in the lives of current and future students.” The money raised at the alumni dinner goes to scholarships given to graduating seniors.

“Make this chair a part of your “Ripley Memorabilia Collection,” and relive the memories of your time at RULH High School for years to come. If you were a student before the early 90’s you certainly recall sitting in this chair. Whether at a basketball game, an assembly, between classes or at lunch, you know the beauty and memory of this chair.”

“We will be auctioning this off at this year’s event on May 20th. We’ll even have a smooth-talking auctioneer from the Class of 1973 doing what he does best!”

Anyone can buy tickets for the dinner at this link. https://rulhalumni.ticketbud.com/90thyear?fbclid=IwAR1xqAt-UMOwzo8POeL4Jw47rAx5iumfqJ65MEyhHVzX3hveCRHVVxr_EvY

Tickets can also be purchased at the Union Township Library in Ripley.