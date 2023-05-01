Ask anyone who knows him, and they’ll tell you that Charlie Boothby has always had a good story to tell.

Well, he’s at it again.

This time, though, his stories will be available anytime, anywhere. Because after years of being told, “You should write a book, Charlie,” he’s done just that.

Charlie’s company, Boothby’s Towing, was a core business in Mt. Orab for approximately 55 years. And if you were lucky enough to stop by his shop on Main Street, or run into him while walking to the bank, you would most likely hear a surprising story of his encounters as a Tow Man.

In A Towrific Life, Charlie presents a collection of short stories that will take you on an adventure into his unexpectedly unpredictable world as a tow truck driver. He shares an array of absurd, grim, and sentimental stories of those 55 years – from finding a small horse inside a Honda, to supporting the community by helping with First Responder training.

Charlie’s passion sprouted roots with the purchase of his first car with his brother Gene at the age of 10. He found that, for him, a life around vehicles is a life close to heaven. You can experience Charlie’s version of heaven by reading A Towrific Life, which will soon be available for checkout at the Mt. Orab Public Library and is available for sale now through Barnes and Noble online.