Wilson Sroufe VFW Post 9772 held a dedication ceremony on March 28 at the Greenbush Park at the Post’s 90 MM anti-tank gun display to dedicate the display “IN MEMORY OF OUR VETERANS.”

Two 90 MM, T-25 Anti-Tank Guns were secured by VFW Post 9772 in 1959. One was placed at the Post Home on West Main Street. The other was put on display at the Mt. Orab Cemetery.

The Guns Came from the U.S. Army Depot in Alabama. Post Quartermaster Wilson Sroufe arranged for their hauling.

Scotty Schindel rented a truck and trailer from Danbury Towing in Williamsburg. Floyd Ott and his father drove to Alabama to secure the two Guns.

Up on return to Mt. Orab, Glen Rhoades from Rhoades Construction used his crane to place the Anti-Tank guns onto their respective display pads.

When the Post home was closed and sold in 2010, the Gun that had been proudly displayed in front of the Post was moved to the Green Township Park in Greenbush Ohio.

In 2022 the display pad was found to be severely cracked. That fall the Gun was removed and taken to Hurricne Hursong Custom Classics in Hamersville for sandblasting and painting. A new reinforced display pad was poured by Heath Terwilliger Concrete at the same location.

On October 29th, 2022, the Gun was returned for display at the Park.

A monument was secured that tells about the Gun and placed on the display pad, dedicating the display to all of our veterans.