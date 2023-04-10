Governor Mike DeWine recently held a ceremonial signing for Makenna’s Law, sponsored by State Representative Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) in the 134th General Assembly. Makenna’s Law sought to limit the water pressure of swimming pools and their features.

The bill was introduced after Schmidt learned the story of Makenna Day, then seven years old. Makenna was seriously injured at her local swimming pool while standing over a water feature. She endured the initial injury, but also underwent surgery and multiple follow-up appointments to ensure a full recovery. To prevent such an event from happening to other children, Makenna has shared her story throughout the committee process.

“I am extremely grateful to the entire Ohio legislature and the Governor for understanding the importance of this law,” Schmidt said. “Parents and children should never again have to encounter this horrible type of incident.”

Makenna’s Law went into effect on April 3.