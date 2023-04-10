The Board of Directors of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce has accepted the resignation of their President/CEO, Missy Jimison. She was to remain in her role until the end of March, and she hopes to support the organization long after her departure.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the Brown County Chamber of Commerce, its membership, and the business community,” said Jimison. “It is with a heavy heart that I must move forward into a future opportunity. The Brown County Chamber of Commerce is a wonderful organization. It has helped me grow personally and professionally as an individual. I plan to remain supportive and in contact as a friend and community partner long after I resign.”

Board Chair, Beth Kress, said, “As much as I hate to see you go, I fully support you in your new adventure,”

The entire Board of Directors supports Jimison and wishes her the best in her future endeavors. Jimison has been instrumental in the growth of membership, revenue, events, and programs since the beginning of her employment in April 2018.

During Jimison’s tenure, the Chamber has thrived. Jimison’s enthusiasm for the future of Brown County and the surrounding areas brought new energy to the organization and helped strengthen partnerships with area businesses and organizations.

With Jimison’s resignation comes an open opportunity for the Chamber to select its new business community leader for the role of President/CEO. Potential candidates shall submit a cover letter, resume and three professional references to [email protected] with links to any/all social media accounts. Please use the subject line: President/CEO Job Opening. A full job description can be found on the chamber website. www.browncountyohiochamber.com .

The hiring committee will be led by Board Chair Beth Kress. Kress assures the membership that she will do her best to make the transition process as easy as possible and she is looking forward to seeing the new hire take the lead.

Jimison agreed to remain as acting President/CEO until a new placement was found or until her final employment date March 31, 2023. A full copy of Jimison’s letter to the membership follows:

“After a long debate and with a heavy heart, I’ve made the decision to step out of my role as the President/CEO to further my career in a different field. What an honor it has been to lead the Brown County Chamber these past five years and to serve our business community. I will work diligently to make a smooth transition for your next leader and am confident that I am leaving the Chamber in a strong position to make this transition possible. My final date working as a staff member for the Chamber is March 31, 2023.

I have every intention of remaining active within our community and will remain supportive to the Brown County Chamber of Commerce organization, its board of directors, the membership, and the business community. You all are my friends, and I consider you all close like family. I hope to continue to be a positive helper in all things chamber and continue to assist the business community as a volunteer and supporter. I know how wonderful all the individuals are who make up the Chamber organization, and I know they are supportive to my current growth opportunity and decision.

This is not really a farewell letter, but a notice of courtesy. The Chamber has made great strides paving their path and setting themselves up for success. The Chamber did not get overwhelmed by the recent pandemic, but shifted and grew through it. I’m very confident in the board’s ability to find a qualified candidate who loves the community and will be a huge asset to this amazing organization.

Not farewell but see you soon,

Missy Jimison”

About the Brown County Chamber of Commerce:

Brown County is a place of abundant natural beauty where the rich history of the past meets the dynamic growth of the future. Established in 1983, the Brown County Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 300 businesses and organizations making the Brown County community a better place in which to live, work, and play. Our active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, non-profits, and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community through advocacy, educational and leadership opportunities. For more information, contact us at 937-378-4784 or [email protected]