The John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc. is pleased to celebrate their 27th year with many events planned for the upcoming tourist season.

The John Parker Historical Society is an independent society managing the John P. Parker House Museum and Phoenix Foundry Display Center, (adjacent to the Parker House and the John P. Parker Memorial Park), which display items made by Parker in his foundry. Membership fees, donations, and attendance fees help with the operation of the Parker House.

The Parker House is an Underground Railroad site, a Network to Freedom site, and a National Historic Landmark, which is the highest rank that the US Department of Interior awards to historic sites.

The House and Display Center will open for the season on May 5, 2023. The hours will be Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm, and Sunday 1pm to 5pm. Special tours can be arranged by calling 937-392-4188. Cost is $6 for adults and students ages 6 to 18 are $3. Children under 6 are free. Tours can be made by appointment by calling 937-392-4188.

Several events are planned this year, including the Annual Membership Meeting at 2 PM, April 23, 2023. Also included this year is a dedication of the John Parker, Jr. gravesite.

June 5th to 8th, 2023, is the John Parker History Camp for grades 3, 4, and 5. The hours are 9:30 am to 12pm.

June 17th, 2023, is the Juneteenth Celebration in the Parker Park. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Deriving its name from combining “June” and “nineteenth”, it is celebrated on the anniversary of General Order No. 3, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.

The season ends on Oct. 31., but at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 one can enjoy the Lighting Program of the Annual Holiday Forest of Lights in the John Parker Park.

If you would like to donate to the John P. Parker Historical Society their mailing address is P.O. Box 246 Ripley, OH 45167. All donations are tax deductible

The John P. Parker House, located on Front Street in Ripley, may also become part of the National Park Service. Part of the 2023 Omnibus Spending Package signed by President Biden in January of 2023, contained legislation requiring the National Park Service to conduct a special study to help determine the feasibility of adding the John P. Parker house in Ripley to the National Park Service. The bill was introduced by Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and former Ohio Senator, before he left office, Rob Portman.

John Parker was an abolitionist and a conductor on the Underground Railroad, helping hundreds of escaped slaves. His autobiography, “His Promised Land” documents Parker’s work on the Underground Railroad.