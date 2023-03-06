Seventeen individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on Feb. 23.

Rita Kay Day, 58, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (fourth degree felonies, methamphetamine), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (third degree felony, methamphetamine), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case (second degree felony, methamphetamine), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (second degree felony, methamphetamine).

John Burns, 34, homeless, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case (fourth degree felony, methamphetamine), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony).

Maria G. Mercado, 24, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (second degree felony, methamphetamine), and one count of permitting drug abuse (fifth degree felony).

Anthony L. Dawes, 60, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse (fifth degree felony).

Shannon Robert Watson, 45, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class with a specification for forfeiture of vehicle (fourth degree felony), and one count of receiving stolen property (fifth degree felony).

Jacob Joseph Wagner, 34, of Hamersville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

Heidi Maines, 38, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

Clarence Ivan Lewis, 62, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

Darlene Colston, 23, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

William Shane Watkins, 51, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (third degree felony, methamphetamine).

Jeffrey Burgess, 50, of Peebles, was indicted on three counts of OVI (third degree felonies).

Jeffrey B. Fulton, 64, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

Daniel Gibson, 35, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony), and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments (first degree misdemeanor).

Cortlend R. Mason, 34, of Loveland, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), one count of tampering with records (third degree felony), and one count of forgery (fifth degree felony).

Merdia Bowling, 55, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

April McGowan, 33, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony).

Justin Dale Hord, 39, of Aberdeen, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).