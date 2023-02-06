Marshia Booth, age 74, of Milford, formerly of Mowrystown, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023 at the ProMedica Nursing Home of HIllsboro.

She was born July 6, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late William Robert Crosby and Catherine Garside White Crosby.

Marshia was a graduate of Williamsburg High School Class of 1966 and had retired from Fed Ex after many years of dedicated service. She loved doing puzzles, crocheting, and was an avid animal lover.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Jeff Crone of Lynchburg, three grandchildren, Danielle (Richard) Eichhorn of Mowrystown, Ryan (Samantha) Hite of Mowrystown, and Katelyn Crone of Nashville, TN, two great-grandsons, Zayden and Killian Eichhorn both of Mowrystown, ex-husband, Roy Booth of Mowrystown, two brothers, Robert C. Crosby of Chickasha, OK and Roger J. (Becky) Crosby of Sardinia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marshia was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Opie Ryan Charles Eichhorn, sister, Linda Darlene Hatton, and a great-nephew, Aaron Hatton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Marshia’s memory may be made to the Southern Hills Joint Fire District, P.O. Box 330 Mowrystown, OH 45155 or to The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, https://dsagc.salsalabs.org/dsagcdonate/index.html. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.