William “Willie” Pence Martin, 79, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Willie was born February 24, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Lenore (Young) Martin of Mt. Orab, Ohio. He married Mary Catherine (“Kay”) Montgomery on June 1, 1963.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and granddaughter, Victoria Marie. He is survived by his wife; sons William Pence II (Christine) of Fort Thomas, KY, and Richard Oakley (Michelle) of Cold Spring, KY; and grandchildren Abigail Grace, Timothy Andrew, William Pence III, Cameron Montgomery, MIDN 4/C Dominic Edward, Annamae Rose, Jonah Alexander, Emmalyn Noell, and Christopher Michael.

Born and raised in Mt. Orab, Ohio, Willie was a graduate of Millersburg Military Institute and earned his bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University. He and Mary spent nearly their entire married life in Chillicothe where he enjoyed a career in sales with Sears Roebuck & Company, Worly Plumbing Supply Company and Murdock Manufacturing. He was an active member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church, Scioto Lodge #6 F. & A. M, New Harmony Lodge #435 F. & A. M. of Mt. Orab, Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite, Chillicothe Order of Eastern Star #419, Chillicothe Kiwanis, and Ross County Historical Society.

His life included many blessings and joys. Among them were quiet giving, gardening, antiques, history, and traveling all of North America and to several overseas nations. Willie also enjoyed serving his community. As a District Commissioner for the former Chief Logan Council BSA he was awarded the District Award of Merit, Bronze Pelican, and proudly boasted two sons and four grandsons as Eagle Scouts. He was honored to serve the developmentally disabled of Ross County for more than 50 years in several capacities and was most proud of being actively involved with the inception of Pioneer School, Frontier Community Services, and First Capital Enterprises.

His legacy is one of a loving husband of 59 years, steadfast father, doting grandfather, and abiding friend. He always loved time with family, whenever possible, and was especially pleased with his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with Masonic and Scottish Rite Services at 7:00 p.m., on Friday, February 10 at Haller Funeral Home, Chillicothe. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Walnut Street United Methodist Church, 16 South Walnut Street, Chillicothe. Willie will be laid to rest at Mt. Orab Cemetery, Mt. Orab, OH, at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions to benefit the living may be made to Pioneer School, First Capital Enterprises, Frontier Community Services, or Walnut Street United Methodist Church.