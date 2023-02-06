Dennis Gayle Sharp, age 64, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his residence. He worked for Kibler Lumber in Mt.Orab, Ohio for many years and later in maintenance for the Brown County Commissioner’s Office and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio. Dennis was born May 6, 1958 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Harold Edward and Norma Jean (Lowe) Sharp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters – Betty Jean Haitz and Lisa Dawn Ross.

Mr. Sharp is survived by one brother – Rickey Sharp (Regina Burns) of Poetown, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Darren Ross of Williamsburg, Ohio; two nephews – Calvin Sharp and Justin Haitz; five nieces – Bridget Sharp, Maria (Haitz) Fulton, Megan (Haitz) Carlson, Hope (Ross) West and Faith Ross and many great nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. at the FOE #2293 Lodge, 600 Mt.Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 Scholarship Fund in memory of Dennis Sharp, 600 Mt.Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

