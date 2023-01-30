The Village of Ripley has begun making repairs to its water treatment plant.

Among the repairs currently taking place at the water treatment plant is the replacement of the media in the filtration system.

According to Village of Ripley Utility Manager Greg Wilson, repairs being made will take some time but will help to improve water quality in the village.

“There are several steps to getting to the point of clean water. This is the first step,” said Wilson, who has over 35 years experience in water systems and wastewater management. “The system has not been operating as intended, so with the combination of media replacement, line flushing, and proper dosing of treatment chemicals, we should see a significant improvement.”

The Village of Ripley has contracted with S4 Water Sales and Service of Bowling Green, KY to conduct the repairs at the water treatment facility.

Wilson started working with the village as a contractor about a year-and-a-half ago and was employed by the Village of Ripley just over a year ago.

The Village of Ripley has repaired all fire hydrants in the village to working order, and repairs to the two water storage tanks on Rankin Hill are on the “to do” list for the Village of Ripley when it comes to repairs to the public water system in addition to the needed repairs being conducted at the water plant facility.

The ballot issue to sell Ripley’s public water system to Brown County Rural Water Association during the November 2021 election passed 317 to 79 in favor of selling the water system.

It was brought to the public’s attention during special public meetings held prior to the November 2021 election that Ripley’s water system was in need of extensive repairs, including the water treatment plant currently in use, with numerous violations and recommendations from the Ohio EPA.

According to Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates, the approximate cost of repairs to Ripley’s water treatment plant will be $300,000. Funds used to pay for the repairs are coming from existing funds within the water department, said Gates. The village is in search of grants that will reimburse it for the cost of repairs at the water treatment plant.

According to Gates, waiting is not an option when it comes to providing safe, clean water to Ripley residents and businesses. So, the Village of Ripley has moved forward with the repairs while BCRWA has not yet taken over operation of the water system.

“We are having to take positive steps to provide clean water to the village residents regardless of the sale situation with Brown County Rural Water,” said Gates.

Over the years, Ripley residents have dealt with public water issues including brown or black water that stains tubs and toilets, corrosion destroying water heaters and appliances that require water, low pressure, and sediment build up in lines.

A number of Ripley residents have said they will not drink or cook with Ripley’s current public water.

For more on Ripley’s public water system, be on the lookout for the Feb. 2 editions of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee.