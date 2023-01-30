Fayetteville’s Chase Hendrix penetrates to the hoop during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Leading the Rockets in scoring this season is senior center Austin Snider, averaging 14.5 points per game. He also averages 9.6 rebounds per contest. Photo by Wade Linville

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets are leading the way in Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II standings with the end of the regular season quickly winding down.

The Rockets held a conference record of 7-2 as of Jan. 23, well ahead of the Whiteoak Wildcats who were second in SHAC small school standings with a conference record of 4-6.

The Wildcats did manage to capture a narrow 50-47 victory on their home court over the visiting Rockets on Jan. 20.

Fayetteville-Perry’s senior guard AJ Attinger averages 13.9 points per game and junior guard Caleb Tipis averages 11.1 points per game on a team of Rockets with well-balanced scoring.

The Rockets prepared for a tough line of conference games coming up, including the Fairfield Lions at home on Jan. 24 and the Peebles Indians on Jan. 27.

They will face West Union in a road game on Jan. 31 and Ripley in a road game on Feb. 3.