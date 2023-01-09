The family of “Slim” Sallee were in Brown County Dec. 28-29 for his induction into the Brown County Athletic Hall of Fame. Receiving the hall of fame award on behalf of “Slim” Sallee were his cousins Paul Sallee, wife Tina, and their two daughters, Kate and Anna. Photo by Wade Linville

The Brown County Genealogical Society was visited by the family of Harry Franklin Sallee from New Jersey on Dec. 29, also known as “Slim”.

They were in town for “Slim” Sallee’s induction into the Brown County Athletic Hall of Fame and to attend the induction ceremony at Fayetteville-Perry High School on Dec. 28 that took place during the classic Brown County Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Traveling to Brown County to accept the hall of fame award on behalf of “Slim” Sallee were his cousins: Paul Sallee, wife, Tina, and their two daughters, Kate and Anna.

“Slim” Sallee was born in Higginsport, OH on February 3, 1885. He signed a minor league baseball contract at the age of 20 and at the age of 22 signed with the St. Louis Cardinals during the 1908 season. Slim played 8 seasons with the Cardinals, winning 105 games. His 2.67 E.R.A is the 3rd lowest in Cardinal franchise history! He was later traded to the Cincinnati Reds where he was on the team during the infamous 1919 “Black Sox” scandal against the Chicago White Sox. He also pitched for the New York Giants. Sallee pitched a total of 17 years in the major leagues. Harry had an overall record of 174 wins and 143 losses and he appeared in 476 major league games. He later returned to Higginsport after he retired from baseball and helped coach the town baseball team. Sallee died on March 22, 1950 at the age of 65.

While in Brown County, they visited the Brown County Genealogical Library located in the historic Brown County jail. Prior to traveling to Ohio, the Sallees talked to Cathy Trumble, Membership Chair, about their interest in the Sallee Cemetery in Lewis Township. Trumble gathered some research before the Sallees’ visit. Upon their arrival at the library, they were greeted by Brown County Genealogical Society President Lee Ann Pritchard and Trustee Peggy Mills Warner. The family was thrilled to see the library again; their previous visit was about 20 years ago.

“Many improvements have been made. It looks much better than when I visited.” Paul Sallee said.

Warner had laid all information out for the family which they were pleased to share with their two teenage daughters who were here for the first time. Ben Trumble, grandson of Cathy Trumble, stopped in to guide the Sallees to the cemetery off Lang Road. Since his grandmother lives close to the Sallee Cemetery, he was familiar with the area. After returning from their cemetery visit, Warner showed the family many photos of not only Slim Sallee, but also other Brown County athletes and historic information about the town of Higginsport where Slim Sallee was born and raised. The Sallees thanked the Genealogical Society for sharing a surplus of information and photographs with them.

The Brown County Genealogical Society is always open to schedule an appointment with families as they did with the Sallees of New Jersey. Calls can be made at 937-378-2746. The library welcomes walk-ins for research during Thursdays and Saturdays between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The library contains over 200 family folders and almost 100 family binders. Files and folders created from the research have been done by Brown County Genealogical researchers and family members who have added to the files to be kept for others who might inquire. The society has created a new PDF that lists all of the cemeteries in the 16 townships of Brown County. Maybe someone is looking for the burial place of one of their relatives. All are welcome to use the society’s new PDF to find their loved one or purchase a PDF for oneself.