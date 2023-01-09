Private piano teacher, Paula Ranklin, and nine of her students presented a Christmas piano recital for their families and friends at Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church on December 27. There were 73 people in attendance.

Mrs. Ranklin welcomed her students and guests with Luke 2:11, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

Then Mrs. Rankin opened the recital with two Christmas carols, “What Child Is This?” and “O Come, O Come, Immanuel.” The Name Immanuel means, “God with us.” Baby Jesus is Immanuel because Jesus is God in the flesh.

Mrs. Rankin’s newest student, Ellie Henson from Georgetown, played “Chimes and “Good King Wenceslas.”

Gavyn Lykins of Blanchester played “Jingle Bells” and “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.”

“Angles We Have Heard on High” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” were performed by Lilly Campbell. Lilly also performed “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” at Western Brown Middle School’s Christmas Talent Show.

Kairi Strickland of Georgetown played “Silent Night” and “Deck the Halls.” She also played her Christmas carols at her church on December 11.

Nikki Grover who plays piano regularly at her church, performed “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “The First Noel.”

Braden Burton from Hillsboro played “Hark the Herald Angles Sing” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

“We Three Kings of Orient Are” and “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” were performed by Elizabeth Castle. Elizabeth is a senior at Fayetteville and is planning to attend college to study music. Her goal is to become a music teacher.

“O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” were performed by Nate Burton. Nate and his brother, Braden, have also studied piano with Mrs. Rankin for almost three years.

Andrew Lewis played “The Chipmunk Song Christmas Don’t Be Late” and an advanced level of “Carol of the Bells in E minor.” He also played “Carol of the Bells” at Western Brown Middle School’s Christmas Talent Show. Andrew is an eighth grader at Western Brown Middle School and has studied with Mrs. Rankin for five years.

Mrs. Rankin wishes to commend all her piano students for a job well done. They’ve worked diligently practicing many hours in preparing for their public performance at Christmas Piano Recital 2022. She also wishes to express her sincere gratitude to all of the families and friends. Their support is an intricate part of learning to play the piano.