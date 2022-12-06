Matthew Edwin Bingamon, age 46, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the UC West Chester Hospital in West Chester, Ohio. He was a retired machinist, loved painting cars, enjoyed sports and coaching his daughter’s softball team, but his favorite was being a Dad. Matt was born December 24, 1975 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Franklin and Pamela (Grimes) Bingamon of Hamersville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his grandparents – Bill and Melvie Bingamon and Joe and Cora Cole.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bingamon is survived by two daughters – Laurynn and Laney Bingamon both of Hamersville, Ohio; one brother – Clint Bingamon and wife Brooke of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one nephew – Owen Bingamon; three nieces – Elizabeth, Rebecca and Phoebe Bingamon; one aunt – Connie Murrell of Mt.Orab, Ohio and many other family and friends.

The family will be having a memorial gathering from 6:00: P.M. –

9:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the New Harmony United Methodist Church, 1445 New Harmony Shiloh Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

