Alice May Burson King, age 79, of Hamersville, Ohio died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Meadowbrook Care Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked in construction. Alice was born February 1, 1943 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Katherine (Gerlach) Burson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers – Roy and Henry Burson and one sister – Irene Shinkle.

Ms. King is survived by four children – Terry Burson and wife Kristina of Ripley, Ohio, Kathy Godby of Lexington, Kentucky and John King and David King both of Hamersville, Ohio; six grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and two brothers – Leslie Burson of Feesburg, Ohio and James Burson of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.