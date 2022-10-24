Brown County Assistant Prosecutor, Courtney Worley, has been selected to participate in the Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Program.

The Davidson institute is based in Ohio. Its mission is to increase the number of Republican women in public and community service and party leadership. This is done by providing extensive training and support to build highly qualified women to assume key roles in politics, community, and public service.

“I am very honored to be selected for the Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Program,” said Worley. “I am looking forward to gaining useful knowledge and developing key relationships from the program that will allow me to better serve Brown County now and in the future.”

Each year, between twenty and twenty five women from across Ohio are selected to join the Institute’s eight month class.

Worley is currently the Vice Chair of the Brown County Republican Central Committee and Secretary for the Brown County Chamber of Commerce. She is also on the board of directors for the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund, and the Kiwanis Club of Southern Hills Region. She is the President of the Brown County Law Library and the Vice President of the Brown County Bar Association.