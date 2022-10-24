It wasn’t easy, but Georgetown’s boys soccer team once again reigns supreme in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s National Division.

Georgetown clinched an outright league title with a 3-2 win over Williamsburg in Williamsburg on Thursday, October 13. The G-Men had defeated Williamsburg 6-3 in Georgetown earlier in the season but the road trip proved more difficult.

“We expected it to be a battle,” Georgetown head coach Grant Loudon said. “Senior night, best team they’ve had on record, a mature, upperclassmen team…we fully expected it.”

Williamsburg jumped ahead 1-0 but Georgetown quickly struck for a pair of scores to take a 2-1 lead. Both goals came within a minute of one another on great individual efforts.

“When you score 10, 12 seconds on kickoff, that’s just a guy saying I’m going to take this one, put it on me,” Loudon said. “We were hoping for a little more width in this game, we expected them to be packed in more toward the middle.”

After Williamsburg scored to tie the game at two, Georgetown found the back of the net again to seal the win. The G-Men took 26 shots in the contest, 13 of which were on goal.

“We had a ton of shots, a lot of rips,” Loudon said. “Not all on the frame. When we’re on fire, those looks are going in and we’re in a good place. They have a really good keeper as well who made quite a few saves.”

Jaxson Marks scored twice for Georgetown. Trevor Ellis had one goal. Jaxon Galley and Carson Miles had assists for the G-Men. Ely Hatten made one save to help Georgetown stay unbeaten in the National Division at 9-0-1, clinching the league title.

“It’s fantastic,” Loudon said. “We’re going to do as much as we can in the tournament but you always want to win league first.”

Georgetown’s tournament run opened at home against fellow National Division foe Felicity-Franklin on Monday, October 17. Georgetown defeated the Cardinals 4-0 to set up a rematch with Williamsburg in the sectional finals at home on Thursday, October 20 at 7 p.m.

“Sometimes it’s nice to see somebody else, but at the end of the day we’re playing two teams we’ve beat already, three if we get to Seven Hills,” Loudon said. “What else can these guys hope for?”