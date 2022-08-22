A house fire on Hamburg Street in Ripley that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Aug. 10 claimed the life of one woman.

The Brown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased, awaiting DNA results to confirm the identity of the female victim.

The Ripley Fire Department received the call around 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 10, and it took firefighters only 10 minutes to arrive on scene. The home was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the victim was found on the front porch.

Vicky Coburn, investigator of the Brown County Coroner’s Office, said it could take up to four weeks to receive DNA results to confirm the identity of the deceased, and once the DNA results are received the victim’s name will then be released.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.