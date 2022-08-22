Local golfers turned in strong performances throughout the last week as the SBAAC boys golf tournament began and the girls tournament continued apace.

The boys took to the links at Eagles Nest Golf Course on Wednesday, August 10 for the 18-hole preseason tournament. In the American Division, Andy Steed helped Clinton-Massie jump ahead to a large lead after the first round of the tournament.

Steed finished three under par, recording a 68 to lead all golfers. Two of his teammates, Logan Miller and Owen Goodwin, tied for second with 76s.

New Richmond’s Spencer Ast carded a 77 to tie with Clinton-Massie’s Cam Morgan for fourth. Nick Stoffel, another Lion, shot a 78 to take sixth.

Goshen’s Kaydin Hahn led the Warriors with a 102. Batavia’s best round came from senior Isaac Bell, who shot a 93.

Western Brown’s Kaden Patten led the Broncos with a 104.

In the team standings, Clinton-Massie held a 297-326 lead over New Richmond after one round. Wilmington (328) was third with Batavia (388) in fourth. Western Brown (439) and Goshen (449) rounded out the final two spots.

In the second round at Vineyard, Ast and Goodwin tied for medalist honors with 41s. Nick Stoffel shot a 43 for the Lions. Caleb Stephan and Carson Kulhman shot 47s.

Goshen’s Hahn and Cohen Hamann both shot 57s for the Warriors. Carson Sizemore shot a 66 with Cohen Sizemore recording a 69.Batavia’s Isaac Bell and Kian Butler both shot 52s.

Western Brown’s Logan Maham shot a 59. Zane Terwilliger recorded a 62. Dylan Helton finished with a 67.

Clinton-Massie leads the team standings with a 465. New Richmond sits second with a 504 followed by Wilmington at 512 and Batavia at 586. Western Brown is fifth (696) and Goshen sits sixth in the team standings (698).

Over in the National Division, Bethel-Tate holds the lead after one round of tournament play. The second round was not complete at press time.

The Tigers finished with a 366 in the first round led by Nick Mullen’s two-over 73. Xavier Vanchure carded a 90 for the Tigers and C.J. Stober shot a 100.

Williamsburg sits second in the team standings at 374. Karson LaGrange shot an 81 with Adam Middendorf shooting an 87. Drew Kreimer carded a 102 for Williamsburg.

East Clinton (384) is fourth followed by Clermont Northeastern (397). Parker Woolery’s 84 paced the Rockets. Ian Howser shot a 95 and Wyatt Fisher a 101 for CNE.

Georgetown’s 419 is good for fifth place. Carson Malott shot a 75 with Peyton Schadle adding an 89 and Tanner Frazier shooting a 120.

Felicity’s score of 436 is good for sixth. Austin Hutson led the Cardinals with a 93. Riley Laumbaugh shot a 104 for Felicity.

Over on the girls’ side, the Goshen Lady Warriors now lead Western Brown by 99 strokes after another round of tournament play.

Goshen totaled a 214 at Deer Track, besting the Lady Broncos by six strokes. Wilmington’s Katie Murphy shot a 49 to earn medalist honors. Western Brown’s Avery Vance shot a 53. New Richmond’s Lindsey Fischer added a 54.

Batavia’s top performers, Abby Jayne Huhn and Lacey Hayes, both shot 66. Goshen’s Skyler Reeves and Julia Allgeyer both shot 51s for the Lady Warriors.

CNE’s two golfers, Jay Buchanon and Caitlin Bingaman, both shot 70s.