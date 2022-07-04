A large crowd gathered at Mt. Orab Park once again on Saturday, June 25 to watch performances by the Kenny Welch Band and 7 Bridges (Eagles Tribute Band).

The next Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 with performances by Noah Smith and Turn it Up (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band).

Mt. Orab Music in the Park concerts are free to the public.

Mt. Orab Park is located on South High Street in Mt. Orab.

Sponsors include The Brown County Press, The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, Mt. Orab H&R Block, The Venue on Lake Grant, Brian Builds, Carmen Baird Sibcy Cline, Bobcat Enterprises, LaRosa’s Pizzeria, Collins Collision Center and 24-Hour Towing, Mt. Orab Auto Mall, Everyday Homecare, HER Realtors, Dunkin Donuts, Lake Manor Restaurant, Steam Clean Cincy, Huff Realty, better2gether Medicare Solutions, Ohio Valley Adult Day Services and RE/MAX Local Experts.