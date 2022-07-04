The Pregnancy Resource Center – A Place of Hope was recently visited by two different groups of young people. Both groups brought items they had collected to donate to the PRC.

The first group was the Girl’s Sunday School Class from the Macon Church of Christ. They were accompanied by their teacher, Peggy Vance. The girls brought cash collected to purchase a crib for the Sweet Dreams Program. The class was given a tour and learned how their donations would benefit PRC clients. Parents who participate in the Sweet Dreams program attend an eight-week series of classes focused on parenting skills. At the completion of the classes they receive a brand new crib with a mattress and bedding. The class also collected baby bottles full of change from the adults in the congregation for the PRC’s Change-Changes-Lives program. In this program, individuals take a baby bottle supplied by the PRC and fill it with their loose change. The bottle of change is returned to the church or the PRC and used to “change” the lives of clients and their children.

The second group visiting the PRC was the Barn Busters 4-H Club. Collecting items for the PRC was their community service project. The club’s advisor is Vanessa Corboy-Long. The members of the Barn Busters and their parents were given a tour of the facility and learned how the PRC helped expectant moms and families with infants and toddlers in our community. The youth then brought in items they collected to donate to the Center. These items included diapers, wipes, baby wash, lotion, shampoo and powder, as well as baby clothes and many other items. These items will be used to make up Newborn Layettes which are given to parents with a new baby. The layette is a diaper bag backpack filled with the essentials for a new baby. It contains items such as diapers, wipes, baby shampoo, wash, lotion, powder, blankets, onesies, bottles, baby bath towels and many other needed items.

The PRC is a Christian, non-profit, life-affirming organization whose desire is to inspire hope to women experiencing an unintended pregnancy, giving all the opportunity to choose life for their child. They are committed to helping women and their families by providing accurate information, emotional support and practical assistance. Families, both single parent and two-parent, are given the opportunity to not only earn material goods for their children, but also to improve their parenting skills. Items such as cribs, car seats, clothing, diapers, formula and wipes can be earned by the clients by participating in parenting classes. Free, confidential pregnancy tests are also offered. Those in need of PRC services are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 937-378-6853. A Place of Hope is located at 852 Mt. Orab Pike in Georgetown, Ohio. Their hours are Mondays and Thursdays, 10 am to 4 pm; Tuesdays, 10 am to 8 pm and Wednesdays, 2 pm to 6 pm. Members of the community who are interested in learning how they can support the PRC are welcome to stop in during regular business hours.