Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadet Lieutenant Anna Castle has won the Highlanders SAR Chapter Enhanced JROTC Awards. She was scheduled to be presented the Enhanced Medal, certificate, and a check for $200 at the RULH High School JROTC award ceremony on April 27.

Castle will now advance to the Ohio Society (OHSSAR) Enhanced JROTC committee for the state competition. This is a tremendous honor for Lieutenant Castle and the RULH Marine JROTC command. Also, the RULH School District is very proud of Sergeant Major Otis Kokensparger and his work to make the RULH MCROTC Command one of top units in the state of Ohio.