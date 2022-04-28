John Cornette Smith, 71, of Georgetown, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township. He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Smith was born June 3, 1950 in Perry County, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents – Archie and Florence (Turner) Smith; one grandson – Tyler; one sister – Regina Smith and one brother – Archie Smith.

Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of thirty-six years – Nancy Darlene Smith; two sons – Eric Colwell of Ripley, Ohio and James Colwell (Marie) of Bethel, Ohio; one daughter – Amber Smith of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandsons – Christopher and Chase; great-granddaughter – Kensley; five siblings – Fern Moore, Ann Links, Eddie Smith, Johnnie Lynn Frater and Christopher Shane Smith; many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com