Olive Fae (Stotler) Prine of Sardinia, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2021 at the age of 92. She was born on September 22, 1929 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Ira and Edna Fae (nee Brown) Stotler.

Olive was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Omer Prine, her siblings Elmer Stotler, Joy Sensabaugh, Ruby Spencer, Loretta Muse, and Louise Stotler.

Olive is survived by her four wonderful sons whom she loved very much, Timothy (Sandy) Prine of Sardinia, Ohio, Mark Prine of Georgia, Patrick Prine of Winchester, Ohio, and Kerry Prine (Dia) of St. Petersburg, Florida; her adored grandchildren Tracy (Shea) Vaughn, Tim (Lori), Kelly, Kyle, Allison, Riley, Molly, and Alanna; her cherished great grandkids Emma, Jackson, Colton, Carter, and Harlie; and her caring sisters Barb Montgomery of Georgetown, Ohio, and Dorothy Orr of Sardinia, Ohio.

Thanks to Debbie Kohler and Janie Wills for all the remembrance.

Olive was a lifelong member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church located at 10581 Day Hill Arnheim Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Family and friends were received beginning at 1:00 pm until the time of service. Pastor Laura Shreffler officiated. Burial followed at the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family welcomed friends and family to join them for a reception at Peace Lutheran Church following the burial.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Peace Lutheran Church.