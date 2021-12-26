Robert “Bob” Young, age 70, of Sardinia, OH passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

He was born to the late William C. and Margaret Ann (nee Burger) Young on January 5, 1951 in Clinton County, OH.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of over 18 years, Glenda Young; his loving children, William (Eileen) Young of Fayetteville, OH, Roberta Banks of Zenia, OH, and Rebecca Young of Hamilton, OH; and his adored grandchildren, Brianna, Donald, and Robby Banks.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother William “Bill” Young.

Robert worked at General Electric in Evendale for over 33 years in maintenance.

He also loved classic cars and loved to hunt deer and rabbit.

Funeral services were held on December 4, 2021 with Pastor Lloyd Shoemaker officiating.

Interment followed at Vera Cruz-Holy Ghost Parish Cemetery in Fayetteville, OH.