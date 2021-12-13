Douglas Lee Huffman, 74, of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his residence. He was a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran and a retired carpenter. Mr. Huffman was born February 16, 1947 in Amherst, Ohio the son of the late William A. and Elizabeth H. (Cochis) Huffman.

Mr. Huffman is survived by his loving wife of twenty-seven years – Mary Ann (Dawson) Huffman; three sons – Jason, Jeremy and Matthew Huffman, all of Amherst, Ohio; one stepdaughter – Lorinda Ann Coffey-Rivero; one stepson – Eric James Rollins; two grandchildren – Alyssa Victoria Rivero and Matthew Rivero; two brothers – Calvin Huffman (Judith) of Georgetown, Ohio and William Huffman of Amherst, Ohio.

Following cremation, there will be no services.

Cahall Funeral Home of Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com