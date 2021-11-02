Patricia “Patti” Ann (nee Sieber) Blust of Mt. Orab, OH. Entered into Eternal Rest on October 29, 2021 at the age of 83. Born on December 6, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH. Beloved wife of the late Jerome H. Blust. Loving mother of Mike (Gia) Blust, Shelly (Dan) Mingua, Missy (Harold) Tolle and Mark (Mila) Blust. Caring grandmother of Bethany and Todd Blust, Danny K., Steven and Jordan Mingua, Ashley, Jessica and Joshua Tolle, Kaleb, Kyle and Jacob Blust. Proud great-grandmother of Brooklyn, Bennett, Austin, Ethan, Abby and Nevaeh. Dear sister of Audrey Koch, Joe and Frank Sieber and the late Robert Sieber. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Buerger) Sieber. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, November 4 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH. 45118 Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com