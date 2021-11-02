Michael Francis “Mike” Woo, 80

Michael Francis “Mike” Woo, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was retired from Steelcraft after thirty-seven years. He was a talented musician and started his band, “Mike Woo and the Vibrations”. They were enjoyed by many people and performed for many fund raising benefits throughout the area. He also was a member of the Southern Ohio Opry Wall of Fame in McDermott, Ohio. He loved motorcycles and restored several during his lifetime. Mike was born in Fiji October 14, 1941 the son of the late Sam and Amy (Pong) Woo.

Mike is survived by his wife of fifty-four years – Ronwyn “Roni” (Smith) Woo, whom he married December 3, 1967; two sons – Brandon Woo and David Woo – both of Georgetown, Ohio; one grandson – Brantley Mikel Woo; four sisters – Mariah Mar and husband Lockson of Canada, Cathy Yee and husband Kai of Canada, Alma Mar of New Zealand and Elizabeth Quai-Hoi of Fiji and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.