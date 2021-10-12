Timothy Michael “Timmy” Vogel, age 32, of Fayetteville, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 near Lake Lorelei in Brown County. Timmy was born June 21, 1989 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Allen Vogel Sr. and Laura Brewsaugh. Timmy was a loving person who always had a smile on his face. He was very giving and was always there to help others. He enjoyed sports, fishing, hanging with his twin brother Dana, playing with his nieces and nephews, and spending time with family. Timmy is survived by his parents, Allen (Lisa Thomas) Vogel Sr. of Fayetteville, Laura Brewsaugh of Tennessee, and Sheri (Gary) Bryant of Milford; daughter Jade Vogel and son Liam Vogel; siblings, twin-brother Dana (Ashley) Vogel of Fayetteville, Allen Lee Vogel Jr., of Fayetteville, Allen (Rachel) Mastin of Fayetteville, and Delanie Vogel of Tennessee; grandparents, Bob and Barb Kiley of Fayetteville, and Lucille Brewsaugh of Tennessee; special friend who was like a grandmother, Jeanette Knuckles, of Fayetteville, who is making a quit to be placed with Timmy; and many friends. Timmy is preceded in death by his brother Jeremy Cramton; grandparents, John and Dessie Vogel; and grandfather Clarence Brewsaugh. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main Street, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. Tom Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see our Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.