James “Jim” Robert Wilson, III, 67

James “Jim” Robert Wilson, III, age 67 of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his residence. He was known by many names and titles: Jim, “Ace”, Dad, Brother, Son, Uncle, “Wilson”, father figure, but his favorite was Papa. Jim was a retired Carpentry Instructor for Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown, Ohio for over 35 years and a farmer. He received an associate degree in Engineering CAD, owned and operated Jim Wilson Contracting and after retirement he was a substitute teacher at the Grant Career Center in Bethel, Ohio and the Southern Hills Career Center. Jim was one of the founding members of the Brown County Pork Producers, a member of the Bible Chapel United Church in Hamersville, Ohio and the Brown County Farm Bureau. He never met a stranger, could talk about anything with anyone and had a way with words that he so often left in notes and cards that his family and friends will forever cherish. Jim was born June 22, 1954 in Mariemont, Ohio the son of the late James R. Wilson, Jr. (1956) and Ruth C. (Kraus) Wilson Kaetzel and Henry “Hank” Kaetzel.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife of 36 years – Kathy (Brandenburg) Wilson whom he married June 29, 1985; two daughters – Lauren Wilson and Timmy Whaley of Georgetown, Ohio and Taylor Cecil and husband Tim of Williamsburg, Ohio; one grandson – Jackson Whaley; two brothers – Ron Kaetzel of Georgetown, Ohio and Tom Kaetzel of Hamersville, Ohio; three nieces – Cindy Whitehead and husband Chris of Sardinia, Ohio, Melissa Cole of Georgetown, Ohio and Jackie Brandenburg Hall and husband Tim of Houston, Texas and many great nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

