Beatrice Kinder Hampton was born March 11, 1926 in Mason County, Kentucky to William Hobert and Mary Frances (Debord) Kinder. She went to rest surrounded by her loving family Friday, October 8, 2021 at the grand age of 95. She was the most amazing person that ever lived. Mrs. Hampton was a homemaker and a member of the Aberdeen Baptist Church in Aberdeen, Ohio. She married Charles S. Hampton on September 22, 1945. They were happily married for 59 years, until Charles’s death in 2004. From this union they had four children – Dennis Ray Hampton (Loretta), Linda Jean Shelton (Leo), David Charles Hampton (Dessie) and Kathy Jo (Rob) Roberts; grandchildren – Darcy Hamm (Mike), David Shane Hampton (Rae Jean), Kathy Jo Offill (Mike), Misty Ann Fryman, Paula Sue Patrick, Jeffery Lee Latham, Dennis Ray Hampton (Amber), Jennifer Lynn Roberts, Timothy Wayne Hampton (Tina), Kristin Nichole Hampton and Joshua Alan Hampton; thirteen great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hampton was preceded in death by her parents – Hobert and Mary Kinder; husband – Charles Hampton; six brothers – General Morgan, Robert, Elmer, Carlos, William and David Kinder; two sisters – Elizabeth Curtis and Susan Muse; three grandchildren – Kristin Nichole Hampton, David Shane Hampton and Austin Tyler Hampton; one daughter-in-law – Loretta Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Brother Michael Urich will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

