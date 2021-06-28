The Miami Township Police Department are investigating a woman’s body found in Brown County.

Amanda Philpot, 26, of Goshen, was identified as the woman on June 29.

Police said she died at a residence in Miami Township on or about June 17, and once it was discovered she died during the overnight hours, suspects took her body to a wooded area in Brown County.

On Monday, her body was discovered on Evans Road in Fayetteville.

Police said preliminary results of an autopsy revealed no signs of trauma. Manner and cause of death are still pending.