Georgetown resident ‘Margaret’ Mann celebrates 108th birthday

If someone would have told Georgetown resident Marguerite “Margaret” Mann many years ago that she would be living independently at the age of 108, she said, “I never would’ve believed it.”

Mann celebrated her 108th birthday on June 18, living by herself on the same property on State Route 125 in Georgetown where she has lived since 1931, only in a newer home than the original farmhouse that once stood on the property. Other than a worker from Brown County Senior Services stopping by to help with chores around the house, Mann still takes care of herself.

For most of her life Mann has worked as a self-employed seamstress in Georgetown, watching the world around her change with the times.

From seeing some of the first cars rolling on the country roads of rural Brown County to the celebration in Georgetown when news came that World War II had ended, the sharp-minded Mann can recall over a century of local history.

“I stayed around home, and I didn’t know what was going on a lot of the time. (But) I remember the day the war ended. I heard bells and whistles and yelling outside,” Mann recalled the day Georgetown celebrated the end of World War II in 1945. “It was in the summer, and I told my daughter that there was something going on in town, and I was going to go see what it is. Well, I found out the war had ended.”

“The courthouse had a balcony in front, and some people stood up in the balcony hollering, ‘hallelujahs!’ We didn’t know what was going on, and they finally told us ‘the war had ended.’ So, we all went in (the courthouse) and celebrated.”

Born as Marguerite Leonard on June 18, 1913, she would later shorten her name to “Margaret” to make it easier for people to spell.

“Most people couldn’t spell it, so I changed it to Margaret,” explained Mann.

She was born in Brown County near Fayetteville, and in 1931 she married Albert Mann and moved to Georgetown that same year on the same property she still lives to this day. Together, they had two children – Charles and Ethel.

They were married for 39 years.

At their home in Georgetown, Margaret Mann was a homemaker while also working as a seamstress.

Her talent and work ethic kept her busy.

“I upholstered and made slip covers,” said Mann.

Mann worked until she finally retired at the age of 89.

Walk into her home and the first thing you will see is her beautiful couch she reupholstered herself 28 years ago at the age of 80.

Sitting down with Mann for a lengthy conversation will reveal that she has followed a few “golden” rules throughout her long life: have faith in God, be kind and respectful to others, and work hard.

“I never turned down hard work, and I had some jobs that were hard for me,” said Mann. “I worked for years, but never worked for someone else.”

Mann said she’s lived a relatively simple life, coming from a family that grew their own garden to produce their own food.

For the past 90 years she’s lived in Georgetown, watching businesses pop up around her. Surely she received some offers to sell her property over the years, but her love for the property and the memories that go with it are priceless to her.

When asked what has changed the most over the past five decades, she said, “People don’t care anymore.”

Mann said people in today’s busy world need to take more time to care about their family and friends. And for those who don’t take the time to care, Mann said, “You’re letting the best part go.”