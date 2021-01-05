Karen Marie Watson, age 49 of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 after a long and hard fought battle with juvenile diabetes since the age of 16, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio with her loving husband by her side. She was born May 27, 1971 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Patricia Carol (Hile) Frye of Sardinia, Ohio and the late David Daniel Frye. Karen grew up in Sardinia, Ohio and graduated from Eastern Brown High School in 1989. She was a homemaker and cared for children in her home for several local families. Her mother, Pat, was her best friend and she enjoyed spending time with her beloved Yorkie named Teddy. Karen and her husband, Jeremy, were fond of leisurely rides in their restored 1954 Ford truck they called “Orange Sorbet.” She cared deeply for her nieces, nephews and the children she watched as if they were her own. She took them to the library, read them books, created fun crafts with them and taught them important life lessons. Karen was a faithful child of God and attended a local church. Faith, Family and Friends were always most important to her. She will forever be deeply loved, missed and remembered. Karen was preceded in death by her father in 1999 and one brother-in-law – John L. Paeltz.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Watson is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jeremy Mark Watson whom she married September 7, 1996 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee; three sisters – Pam (Frye) Paeltz of Amelia, Ohio, Tina (Frye) Humphries and husband Scott of Milford, Ohio and Suzette (Frye) Albrecht and husband Fred of Eastgate, Ohio; one brother – David Frye and Theresa Siemer of Sardina, Ohio; father-in-law – Mark Watson and wife Bonnie of Buford, Ohio; mother-in-law – Kathy Green and husband Bob of Sardinia, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Jennifer Taylor and husband Jeff of Mowrystown, Ohio and many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday January 9, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Kyle Lanham will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Face mask are required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154 or Southern Ohio’s Chapter for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), www.jdrf.org