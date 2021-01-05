David Ray West, age 67 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was a retired foreman at Trinity Industries. David was born June 8, 1953 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Clarence Everett and Elsie Mae (Day) West. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Michelle West and one brother – Ricky West.

David is survived by his fiancé – Christina Turner of Georgetown, Ohio; five sons – Troy Vineyard and wife Sadie of Oregonia, Ohio, Tyler Vineyard of Kings Mills, Ohio, Eric West of Ohio, Tony Watts and wife Gretchen of Carrolton, Kentucky, David Watts and wife Heather of Carrolton, Kentucky; seven grandchildren – Layla, Jude, Carter and Joelle Vineyard and Zachary, Ty and Madeline Watts; seven brothers – Mike West of Ripley, Ohio, Jeff West of Georgetown, Ohio, Kerry West of Seaman, Ohio, Robin West of Sardinia, Ohio, Barry West of Tacoma, Washington. Terry Joe West of Seattle, Washington and Tony West of Washington; two sisters – Holly West of Puyallop, Washington and Brenda Michelle West of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday. During the visitation and Memorial Service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

