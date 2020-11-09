Nancy Rae Parrish of Bethel, Ohio, was born March 27, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Robert Logan and Dorothy Ida (nee Henefelt) Hall and passed away on November 7, 2020, in Batavia, Ohio at the age of 87. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Robert Parrish, Jr. and her siblings, Bobby and Stephen Hall.

Nancy is survived by her children, Sharon (Rick) Houser, Jennifer (late Ralph) Campbell, Amy (Rob) Fischer and Tim Parrish. Her grandchildren, Meghan and Brendan Houser, Austin and Amber Fischer and Blake and Belle Campbell. Great-grandchildren, Joseph Fischer, Simon, Max, Miles, Maddie and Quinn Houser and 1 on the way. Also survived by her siblings, Jackie Fischer and Tommy Hall.

Nancy was a Sales Associate for Verbarg’s Furniture for many years.

A Visitation will be 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106. A Graveside Service will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday at the Pt. Isabel Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com