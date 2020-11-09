Norma Justice, 88

Norma Jean Justice, the daughter of the Glenn and Ruth (Bowman) Wallace, was born November 7, 1931 and departed this life November 5, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor at the age of 88.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Fred Fisher and second husband of almost 25 years, Junior Justice. She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Cynthia Marks of Washington Court House, Dana Fisher and fiancée Diane of Hillsboro and Kimberly Fussnecker and husband Nick, with whom she lived with in Russellville. Grandchildren, Julie Dick of Mechanicsburg, Jill (Chip) Lorentz of Amelia, Stephanie Fisher of Georgetown, Erik Fisher of New Hope, Dustin Fussnecker and wife Jackie of Ripley, Brandon Fussnecker of Russellville; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Shawn Dick, Erin Fisher, Tanner Watson, Isabelle Ardis Fussnecker and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Norma Jean was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #2293 of Georgetown.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

