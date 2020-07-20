Sardinia officials met on Monday, July 13th to decide who to appoint for the vacant seat. The council has operated with only five members since Beth Dotson’s resignation was accepted on June 8th for personal reasons. Two Sardinia residents were in attendance at the beginning of the meeting Monday interested in filling the position.

After a short executive session to interview each person, the council invited the public back in to announce that Greg Cassidy would complete Dotson’s two-year term. Greg said he has lived in the area for over 20 years. He was sworn in immediately and his term will end December 31st, 2021.

Other topics covered at the council meeting include resuming standard deadlines and shutoffs for utilities. Mayor Townes explained that utility payments have largely returned to normal as revenue and shutoff numbers are similar to pre-Coronavirus levels. The village has successfully sold a number of vehicles via auction. Officials are still deciding the best way they will be able to afford to mow and maintain the Washington Township properties that they recently acquired responsibility for.

Finally, councilmembers agreed to change the rules regarding open hours and public access to the cemetery. Mayor Townes has received complaints that the cemetery has been over-policed. Chief Jim Lewis expressed that officers are enforcing those rules because illegal activity has taken place in the cemetery after hours. As a way to both preserve the cemetery for residents and allow police to oversee what happens there, councilmembers voted to give people permission to walk in the cemetery “at any hours” effective immediately. For a more permanent solution, officials will likely revisit the rules to be posted on the property.

The meeting was adjourned at approximately 8pm.