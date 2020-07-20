The Georgetown Village Council met Thursday, July 9th in the Gaslight Theater once again.

The events were kicked off by a presentation by Jason Hamman of the Hamman Consulting Group for community development.

Hamman used some data to illustrate that economic development had not reached the total standstill that was feared as a result of the shutdowns. While focusing on a few particular properties in the village, Hamman recommended offering and publicizing income tax rebates as a way to attract businesses to come invest in the area.

This is a common tool used by municipalities in Ohio, although the amount and the way that communities calculate such eligibilities varies.

“We modified them to fit good levels of thresholds for Georgetown,” said Hamman.

At the recommendation of the Economic Development Committee, the council passed a resolution to allow Mr. Hamman to create a template for such deals. According to Hamman, each project based on this template would need an ordinance to finalize the contract.

Rumpke Landfill Manager Robert Kras also attended and, during the public comment period, confirmed that 75 feet of concrete pavement has been installed on the Rumpke property along with other updates to address road conditions.

Kras stated that there have been no complaints to him since the previous council meeting, and urged residents who do have concerns to contact him directly at robertkras@rumpke.com .

Council also voted to authorize an online public auction of village property. Police Chief Robert Freeland specified that a 2005 Crown Victoria and an old life squad from the Fire Department – as well as some miscellaneous items – would be more valuable to officials if sold. All this equipment was determined “unneeded, obsolete, or unfit for service.”

“You get a larger customer base and possibly bring a higher rate for whatever it is you’re selling,” said Freeland.

After that, councilmembers revisited the motion to enter into a fiber optics installation agreement with the Miami Valley Educational Computer Association (MVECA) which failed due to a split vote at the previous council meeting.

This time, however, council members Ginny Colwell and Buddy Coburn voted in favor.

Presumably this is thanks to the clarification provided by Mayor Cahall.

“It does not mean it commits us to this,” Cahall said. “If bids come back unfavorably, we can always decline them.”

Resolution 1127, rather than bind the village to this project, will allow officials to solicit bids and evaluate each of them.

Councilman Coburn expressed “I believe this will give us the opportunity to review what this is actually going to cost us. I don’t see how we can make a decision unless we know what we’re getting into.” The resolution passed 5-1.

The other significant item on the agenda was the final reading of the Georgetown Charter. Patrick Hornschemeier reported that the draft was unchanged from the version read at the meeting on June 25th. The ordinance was passed unanimously. After registered voters in Georgetown have an opportunity to review the Charter, they will vote on it with the November election.

The meeting was adjourned after about one hour.