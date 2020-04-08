Mary Roussos, age 88 of Lebanon, formerly of Lake Waynoka, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, OH. She was born September 12, 1931 in Russellville, OH, the daughter of the late Harry O and Frances (Harmon) Layton. She was a librarian for the Library of Science and Medicine at Rutgers University.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Aristotle Roussos on February 28, 2020.

She is survived by 3 sons, Tim Roussos and wife Becky of Waynesville, OH, Wil Roussos and wife Janet of Leesburg, VA, Dave Roussos and wife Eva of Pittsburgh, PA, 1 brother, David Layton and wife Brenda of Russellville, 1 sister, Andrea Wilkenson and husband Buzz of Lake Waynoka and 10 grandchildren.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.