Alice Louise Kattine, 78, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Kattine was born October 5, 1946 in Aberdeen, Ohio the daughter of the late Olan and Hilda (Young) Carrington. She was also preceded in death by a brother – Jim Carrington and a grandson – Brandon Andrew Scott.

Mrs. Kattine is survived by her loving husband of sixty years – Carl E. “Gunner” Kattine, Jr.; two children – Jill Manley (Mike) of Bethel, Ohio and Chris Kattine (Niki Gast) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Justin Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jordan Kattine (Michelle) Sandyville, West Virginia, Logan Scott of Georgetown, Ohio and Madison Winkler (Quentin) of Bethel, Ohio; four great-grandchildren – Lily Scott, Ezra, John and Lincoln Kattine; brother – Gary Carrington (Sherri) of Georgetown, Ohio; sister – Angie Carrington of Georgetown, Ohio; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jordan Kattine will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.