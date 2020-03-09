Wyndal Elkin Staggs, age 86 of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a former councilman, mayor and chief of police in the village of Hamersville, Ohio. Mr. Staggs was retired from Cincinnati Milacron after forty-three years of service and was a member of the Hamersville Church of Christ, the Masonic Lodge F&AM #72 in Georgetown, Ohio and the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati and he loved fishing and the Kentucky Wildcats. He was born March 1, 1934 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the son of the late Delbert and Lela (Cooper) Staggs.

Mr. Staggs is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years – Nancy (Barton) Staggs, whom he married January 12, 1952; six children – Phyllis Miller and husband Tony of Sardinia, Ohio, Dennis Staggs and wife Trish of Georgetown, Ohio, Judy Kress and husband Jeff of Sardinia, Ohio, Sharon Hauck and husband Russ of Sardinia, Ohio, Karen Fender and husband Jeff of New Richmond, Ohio and Keith Staggs of Hamersville, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two brothers – Norman Staggs and wife Sandy of Illinois and Don Staggs and wife Cindy of South Dakota and one sister – Geraldine Lowe of Illinois.

Masonic services followed by a funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Troy Braunstein will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. -11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 10485 McKinley Road, Cincinnati OH 45242.

