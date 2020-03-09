James L. “Jim” Frost, Jr., age 74 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence. He was retired from the State of Ohio Highway Department. Jim was born July 22, 1945 the son of the late James L. “Jack” and Florence (Payne) Frost, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Mary H. (Zornes) Frost.

Mr. Frost is survived by one daughter – Tammy Parry of Montoursville, Pennsylvania; one sister – Carol Schaich of Georgetown, Ohio; two step daughters – Kelly Latham of Springfield, Ohio and Nicky Brunner of Hudson, Colorado and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Cremation will follow the services.